KINGSPORT -- The Kingsport Police Department reminds residents that fireworks are illegal in the city, even on the Fourth Of July.

Additionally, KPD asks that residents do not call 911 to report firework disturbances -- unless fireworks caused an actual emergency, such as a fire or serious injury.

