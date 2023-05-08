Nominating candidates for public office may seem straightforward in the U.S. and then there is Virginia.

In Wise, Lee and Scott counties, one party-run firehouse primary has been held to select local Republican candidates in Wise County and another is set for Republican nomination hopefuls in Scott County on May 20.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you