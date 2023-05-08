Nominating candidates for public office may seem straightforward in the U.S. and then there is Virginia.
In Wise, Lee and Scott counties, one party-run firehouse primary has been held to select local Republican candidates in Wise County and another is set for Republican nomination hopefuls in Scott County on May 20.
Scott County’s Democratic Party also has a caucus scheduled the same day as its Republican counterpart, and Democrats in Wise and Lee counties are soon expected to announce their dates and places for caucuses.
“Virginia has some strange and unusual rules about selecting candidates,” said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of the University of Virginia Center for Politics’ “Crystal Ball” newsletter. “The sort of scattershot ways in which candidates are nominated include conventions, firehouse primaries, open primaries, and party mass meetings and caucuses.
Open primaries in Virginia are overseen by state and local election officials, said Kondik, and that typically means that participating registered voters can vote at their district’s official precinct polling places.
Open primaries, like elections, are paid for by taxpayers.
Firehouse primaries are a different matter, said Kondik. Political parties control how those types of primaries are run and the party handles the expense. Typically, such a primary is held at one or a few central voting sites instead of official polling places.
“That’s probably where the term firehouse came from, in reference to being held at a firehouse or central community site,” said Kondik. “Because of a central polling place, that could raise issues for voter access.
The voter access issue can create a firehouse primary favorable to a candidate before the first vote is cast, Kondik said. In 2020, he said, the Fifth Congressional District’s congressional firehouse primary was held in Lynchburg — a center of challenger Bob Good’s voter support — and that worked against incumbent Republican Denver Riggleman.
Until around the last decade, said Kondik, party mass meetings or caucuses were the most frequent ways that Virginia Republicans and Democrats chose nominees for state legislative and local office candidates. Primaries and conventions have been common processes to select congressional and statewide candidates, but Kondik said that situation has swung like a pendulum depending on a party’s political climate.
Kondik pointed to 2013, when then- Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Ken Cuccinelli and conservative wing supporters advocated for a closed party convention instead of a statewide primary to head off Republican Bill Bolling’s move for the nomination.
“People thought that would be the death knell for conventions after the controversy,” Kondik said, “but by 2021, a convention was good enough for Glenn Youngkin.”
In general, firehouse primaries, party caucuses and mass meetings allow the most involved party members to exercise more control over the nominating process than in cases of an open primary, Kondik added.
Firehouse primaries are not exclusive to any party, Kondik said. Virginia Democrats used the firehouse primary system in 2023 when Congressman Donald McEachin died. Because of the perceived need to fill McEachin’s seat as soon as possible, party officials may have seen the firehouse method as the best choice at the time.
Kondik said another complication arises in primaries and firehouse primaries as well as other nominating methods. While some states require voters to register by party or independent affiliation, Virginia voters do not register their affiliation. Typically, for any party nominating process, voters have to sign a statement promising not to vote against the nominee in the subsequent election or to vote in the other party’s nominating process for the same election.
It’s a pretty fluid situation and, with no state requirement to register as Republican or Democrat, it’s a question whether those statements are legally binding,” Kondik said.