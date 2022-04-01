Firefighters and emergency personnel from Sullivan and surrounding counties headed to Sevier County Wednesday night and continue to help battle wildfires that have led to evacuations of more than 11,000 homes.
Sullivan County had more than two dozen firefighters in Sevier County on Thursday from Kingsport, Bristol and volunteer fire departments.
“Right now, there are 25 people down there,” Bristol Fire Chief Mike Carrier said on Thursday.
At its peak, there were 30 firefighters from Sullivan County helping to battle the blazes.
Jamie Miller, director of the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, said even more firefighters from that county went to help and they were still on standby on Thursday.
“We have one crew on scene right now,” he said.
The blaze, which began as a brush fire Wednesday morning in the Hatcher Mountain area of Wears Valley in Sevier County, had spread to more than 3,700 acres and impacted more than 100 structures, the Associated Press reported.
About 11,000 homes in the area had been evacuated. Three injuries were reported during the blaze, but no fatalities or missing people had been reported.
The fire also led the Tennessee National Guard to send six Blackhawk helicopters to assist in dousing the blaze. One of the helicopters went down at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday and had to make an emergency landing. No injuries were reported.
The fire comes almost five years after another wildfire ravaged Gatlin- burg, also forcing thousands to evacuate. That fire started on Chimney Tops in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Barry Brickey, spokes- man for the Kingsport Fire Department, said that six Kingsport firefighters were dispatched to the scene Thursday night.
Jim Bean, executive director for the Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency, said he sent one person down to help with the incident management team. That person would help with command and control operations, allowing the local emergency personnel to assist in other areas.
“They just supplement the local people,” Bean said.
On Wednesday night, Kingsport, Bristol, Sullivan East, Sullivan County, Warriors Path and Avoca sent firefighters to the scene. From Hawkins County, the Hawkins County EMA and the Mount Carmel, Rogersville, Carters Valley and Stanley Valley fire departments sent personnel.
On Thursday, the Bloomingdale, 421, Hickory Tree, Sullivan East and Kingsport fire departments had crews helping to battle the fires. Each crew works a 12-hour shift before being replaced.
“We do that not to fatigue the firemen,” Miller said.