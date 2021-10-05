CHURCH HILL — One of Hawkins County’s volunteer fire departments will soon add a donated fire truck to its fleet.
The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department of Laurel, Maryland, will donate a 1999 American LaFrance pumper to a volunteer fire department in Hawkins County.
“It is sorely needed,” said Bob Killen, the president of the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association. “The average age of fire apparatus and service in the volunteer fire departments is probably between 25 and 30 years.
Killen estimated the truck is valued between $45,000 to $50,000. The truck is the fourth major donation of fire equipment the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association has facilitated in the past four months
Over the past year, Hawkins County’s volunteer fire departments also acquired a fire truck, fire equipment and breathing apparatus masks and harnesses from different volunteer departments throughout the country.
“I’ve been in fire service for 66 years now, but we all have a lot of connections to different parts of the country,” Killen said of the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association. “We are always trying to locate gear for donations or at a low price.”
So far, two Hawkins County volunteer fire departments have submitted requests for the truck donated by the Maryland department.
“We will need to know how many responses they have, is there a need, those sort of things,” Killen said. “The two departments that have responded so far are replacing trucks that were manufactured back in the ’80s.”
The recipient department will be decided by the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association’s executive board at its meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
