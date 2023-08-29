Big Stone Gap firefighters prepare to leave Lonesome Pine Hospital Tuesday after helping vent out part of the hospital's ER. Staff and contractors helped put out a fire that started during welding work in a restroom. No patients or visitors were injured, and ER operation resumed around 2 p.m.
BIG STONE GAP — Staff and contractors at Lonesome Pine Hospital put out a small fire inside the hospital Tuesday.
Ballad Health spokesperson Ashley Ramey said Tuesday that the fire happened during ongoing renovation and expansion to the hospital’s emergency department.
The fire happened outside of any active clinical setting in the hospital, said Ramey, and posed little threat to patient care, Ramey said. Two patients were moved out of the emergency room area for caution, she added, and the ER was closed for diversion until 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Big Stone Gap Fire Chief Billy Chandler said his department received the call shortly after 11 a.m. and arrived to find that the fire — apparently caused when a contractor was welding inside a restroom near the hospital’s emergency room — was already extinguished by staffers using a handheld extinguisher.
“The biggest mess was from the dry chemical from the extinguisher,” said Chandler. “The hospital staff and the contractor did everything right.”
Patient rooms and other areas of the hospital were not affected by the fire, Chandler said, and fire crews set up ventilation fans to clear the area around the restroom. Crews left the scene by noon.
Ballad officials are working with the Big Stone Gap Fire department and inspectors to determine the cause and extent of the damage, Ramey said.
Ramey said Ballad officials thanked the Big Stone Gap Fire Department, local emergency medical services, Comfort Systems of Virginia, Inc. and Quesenberry’s Construction, as well as team members at Lonesome Pine Hospital and from throughout Wise County for helping contain the fire and ensure patient and visitor safety.
