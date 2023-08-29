Fire at Lonesome Pine Hospital 08-29-2023

Big Stone Gap firefighters prepare to leave Lonesome Pine Hospital Tuesday after helping vent out part of the hospital's ER. Staff and contractors helped put out a fire that started during welding work in a restroom. No patients or visitors were injured, and ER operation resumed around 2 p.m.

 Mike Still - Six Rivers Media

BIG STONE GAP — Staff and contractors at Lonesome Pine Hospital put out a small fire inside the hospital Tuesday.

Ballad Health spokesperson Ashley Ramey said Tuesday that the fire happened during ongoing renovation and expansion to the hospital’s emergency department.


