NORTON – Black Friday got darker for a Norton discount store after a fire forced its evacuation.

Norton police and fire fighters got a 12:51 p.m. call about a blaze inside the Dollar General store on West Park Avenue, arriving to find dark smoke coming out of the front door and customers and staff in the parking lot.

