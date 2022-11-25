Smoke pours from the front door of the Dollar General Store in Norton Friday as the first emergency responders arrive at the scene. Authorities say no customers or employees appear to have been injured in the fire.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
A Norton firefighter rolls a cart full of fire-damaged merchandise from the Norton Dollar General Store Friday.
NORTON – Black Friday got darker for a Norton discount store after a fire forced its evacuation.
Norton police and fire fighters got a 12:51 p.m. call about a blaze inside the Dollar General store on West Park Avenue, arriving to find dark smoke coming out of the front door and customers and staff in the parking lot.
No flames were visible from the outside as fire fighters entered the building. Within a half hour, much of the smoke had cleared from the building and the firefighters wheeled out shopping carts filled with smoldering packages of paper towels and foam plates and bowls.
Norton Fire Chief Todd Lagow said the store manager kept the fire from becoming worse.
“She had the presence of mind to use a fire extinguisher on the fire and kept it spreading to a shelf full of lighter fluid,” said Lagow. “She probably helped avert a disaster.”
Lagow showed a camera phone photo of the lighter fluid display, with caps on the bottles melted from the fire.
The fire appeared centered at the center rear of the store’s sales floor, Lagow said. He said customers appeared to have been in the store when the fire started.
No employees or customers appeared to be injured in the blaze, Lagow and Norton Rescue Squad Chief Earl Cash both said.
“It looks like the store will be closed for a few days,” Lagow said.
Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said investigators are still trying to determine the fire’s cause.
Dollar Generai Inc. operates stores in surrounding locations including Appalachia, Big Stone Gap, Pound, Coeburn and St. Paul