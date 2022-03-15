A fire that took the life of a man over the weekend has been ruled accidental, Kingsport fire officials said on Monday.
Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said the Kingsport fire marshal investigated the scene and said there was no reason to believe there was any suspicious activity at this time.
The man’s name, though, is still being withheld as fire investigators alert his next of kin.
The fire happened Saturday evening at 5:17 p.m.
The fire occurred at a home in the alleyway between the 1800 block of Park Street and Highland Street, Brickey said.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames enveloped the home. Firefighters entered the home and discovered the man inside, who was dead.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within five minutes of their arrival, Brickey said.
The Kingsport Police Department, Kingsport Lifesaving Crew, Sullivan County EMS and Sullivan County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.
Saturday’s fatality was the first reported death due to fire in Kingsport this year.