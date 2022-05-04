Click here to view final results in Sullivan County races in party primaries held Tuesday. Once you're on the Sullivan County Election Commission page, the results you will see are the final unofficial results, pending certification. Disregard the "27 of 30 precincts" reported. Results from all precincts are included here. Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher told the Times News there are no outstanding ballots which could potentially change any of the outcomes as displayed.
