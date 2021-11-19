BIG STONE GAP — Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler died after the sunset of a cool but sunny Saturday.
Town residents and emergency responders from Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky assembled under a cool, rainy Thursday sky to honor Chandler as a procession of dozens of police, fire and rescue vehicles escorted his remains to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens for a private graveside service.
People lined downtown Wood Avenue, many holding U.S. and blue line flags as the family’s vehicles and a rank of Virginia State Police motorcycle troopers escorted Chandler’s hearse under the same flag that was hanging over the street when his remains were brought back to Big Stone Gap on Monday.
A Big Stone Gap Fire Department pumper truck followed immediately behind the hearse, with firefighters standing at attention in the truck’s rear.
Officers and EMS personnel following in the procession came from as far away as Fairfax and Virginia Beach, localities from eastern Kentucky and from middle and east Tennessee in a line of vehicles taking 20 minutes to pass the Big Stone Gap Visitors Center.
“It’s just tragedy,” Glenn Arwood said as he waited across from the Big Stone Gap federal courthouse for the 11 a.m. procession to begin. “Whenever you serve in a community this small, it hits everywhere.”
A downtown landmark since Monday, a town police car with accumulated flowers, balloons, signs and notes from the public sat in Miners Park as hundreds of people lined the procession route leading to the cemetery, ending four days of public remembrance for Chandler, who was shot while responding to a welfare check at a residence just outside town limits.
A public funeral service was held Wednesday at UVA Wise, where approximately 2,000 members of the public and first responders paid respects during the five-hour event. Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares and Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears joined Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III, House of Delegates Majority Leader-elect Terry Kilgore and Ninth District Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith, who also spoke on Chandler’s commitment as a police officer and volunteer firefighter.
After the funeral, Slemp announced on his political Facebook page that Ballad Health will fund the purchase of new body cameras for the Big Stone Gap Police Department.
The Wise County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page posted a recording of the “last call” dispatch for Chandler by Dispatcher Billie Laney under his police badge number 512 and firefighter number 5508.
“Thank you sir,” said Laney, “We have the watch you so valiantly fought for. We have the line you gave everything to defend. May you rest in peace knowing the town of Big Stone Gap and the county of Wise know you gave it all to protect us. Wise clear.”
According to the post, Chandler’s last words to dispatch were, “Tell my family I love them.”