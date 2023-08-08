Federal court officials are considering elimination of the westenrmost division of the U.S. District Court's Western District of Virginia. Court and probation operations in the C. Bascom Slemp Federal Building have phased out since 2019, although the first-floor Post Office remains open.
Mike Still - Six Rivers Media
The only remaining sign that a courthouse remains in the upper floors of the C. Bascom Slemp Federal building is a stairwell with signs warning the publoic to stay out and of an active alarm system.
BIG STONE GAP – The federal courthouse in Big Stone Gap has seen a decade of fading activity since the 2012 death of its chief occupant, U.S. District Judge Glen M. Williams.
The C. Bascom Slemp courthouse, completed 110 years ago, was the center of the Western District of Virginia’s Big Stone Gap Division encompassing Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
The Local Rules Committee for the Western District is now recommending eliminating the Big Stone Gap Division, with cases from its localities being handled in Abingdon Federal Court.
According to a July 13 report from the Rules Committee, the public has until Sept. 3 to file comments on the proposal, which would cut the number of court divisions to six by eliminating the Big Stone Gap division. The Big Stone Gap federal jury pool also would be combined with the Abingdon pool, although residents from the Big Stone Gap division had been serving on Abingdon grand juries since the late 1990s.
The stairwell entrance to the courthouse’s second and third floors now is blocked by a chain with a sign warning of an alarm system, while the first-floor post office remains open.
Since Williams’ retirement to inactive senior judge status in 2010, much of the division’s case management had moved to Abingdon by 2013. The federal probation office in Big Stone Gap moved its operations to Abingdon in 2019.
Williams, appointed one of the Western District’s judges by President Gerald Ford and confirmed in 1976, held court over a range of issues in Big Stone Gap, including trials during the Pittston Coal/United Mine Workers of America miners’ strike in 1989-1990 and a ruling for coal mine operators to pay an increased share of retired miners’ health benefits.
Among Williams’ clerks working from the Big Stone Gap court offices, George Allen became governor of Virginia and one of its U.S. senators. Another of Willliams’ clerks, Cynthia Kinser, served as the chief justice of Virginia’s Supreme Court.
The only other comparable dual-purpose federal building in Wise County and Norton is the Norton Post Office, built in 1916, which housed a U.S. Bureau of Mines rescue station and offices. The second floor has been unused for at least four decades.