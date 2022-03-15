JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Police Department, with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, has captured the last remaining inmate police said walked off a work crew in Johnson City on Feb. 22.
Kayla Danielle Pierson was arrested in Kingsport and faces a charge of escape.
She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond and is set to appear in Sessions Court on Wednesday.
Pierson, along with Brianna Marie Fleenor and Mary Elizabeth Dunn, allegedly walked away from a work detail at Freedom Hall Civic Center.A Bristol man, Nathan Adams, was charged on Feb. 23 with helping the three women escape. Dunn and Fleenor were arrested on March 4.