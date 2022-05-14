By MIKE STILL
WISE — UVA Wise theater professor Ben Mays decided that his spring Costume Design and Construction class needed something more than the traditional blue-book final exam.
The result Friday was the first annual Costume Derby, a cross between “Cannonball Run,” a Benny Hill skit and Arte Johnson of “Laugh-In” fame on a tricycle as Mays’ students donned costumes ranging from the Tyrannical Lord of Culbertson Hall dormitory to a mushroom straight out of a Mario Brothers game.
The students had an added challenge: wearing their costumes while pushing or dragging around human-powered vehicles on a two-lap race around the college’s lake and Gilliam Arts Building.
“I wasn’t sure anyone was going to make it even one lap,” Mays said with a laugh as he watched the five teams give it the college try.
Mays was not immune from the costume requirement. He was dressed as a turtle in orange coveralls and a spiked shell as he gave lap-by-lap commentary over loudspeakers. The rules were simple and posted: no bitin’, no kickin’, no bumpin’, no spittin’ and obey all rules.
“They’ve really gotten into this,” Mays said. “They were out here last night at midnight trying out their vehicles.”
So the racers could remain hydrated, spectators were invited to bombard them with water balloons.
Ashlynn Mullins, costumed as Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom, waved the starting flag asthe five teams jostled for the lead.
The Lord of Culbertson Hall and his manservant Patsy — Brook Davidson and Sham Bystrek — had their own challenge as the wheels fell off their sledge. Hemlock and Grim rode a transport cart for event chairs, while Daria and Dan — an ex-football player and ex-football fan — saw the recliner on their cart fall apart.
Mary and Joseph Gone Rogue — Haley Howard and Erin Musick — showed that simplicity wins the day. They finished first by riding a furniture-moving cart.
Hemlock and Grim, whose real identities were unavailable at race time, posted what might have been the most mysterious finish of the race. One of them went missing.
Autumn “Little Bo Peep” Bolling steered her Sheepmobile — her dog Scamp — to a solid finish at the rear of the pack.
“I think they’re all getting A’s on their final,” Mays said before he handed out awards from the college’s prop storage: a Moon Pie, a Styrofoam thumb from a Shakespeare play, a golden egg made from tape around a balloon, and a plaster meat pie from the college’s recent production of “Sweeney Todd.”
“I’m hoping we can do this next year,” Mays said as his wife, Kim, kept laughing at his turtle costume.