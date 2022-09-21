BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College’s 50th anniversary celebration peaks in October with the 50th anniversary of another institution — Home Craft Days, Oct. 21-23.
The three-day event at the MECC campus continues its showcasing of area artisans, Appalachian foods and bluegrass and old-time music.
Friday, Oct. 21, opens the festival with a free concert at the MECC campus. On the crafts festival days — Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23 — performers will play hourly at the Legacy and Legends stages.
The crafts festival — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday — will feature area artisans and craftspersons from Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and East Kentucky demonstrating metalworking, woodworking, cooking, weaving, quilting and several other aspects of Appalachian life and cultures on both days.
Due to limited on-campus parking, shuttle bus service will be offered by Mountain Empire Transit between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Frequent pickups and dropoffs will be made at:
• Union High School front parking lot.
• Curbside, Wood Avenue in front of Food City.
• Curbside at the Big Stone Gap municipal parking lot behind the Post Office/Federal Building.
• Country Inn.
• Comfort Inn.
• Jessie Lea RV Park and Campground — Friday concert pick-up and return available at this site.
All rides are $1 per boarding. For more information on the shuttle service, call (276) 523-7468.