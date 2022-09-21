MECC 50th Anniversary Home Craft Days

MECC's 50th anniversary Home Craft Days, Oct. 21-23

 Contributed

BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College’s 50th anniversary celebration peaks in October with the 50th anniversary of another institution — Home Craft Days, Oct. 21-23.

The three-day event at the MECC campus continues its showcasing of area artisans, Appalachian foods and bluegrass and old-time music.

Visit www.homecraftdays.org for more information.