BLOUNTVILLE — And then there were five.
Sullivan County Commissio- ner David W. Akard III is the fifth person to pick up a petition to seek the Republican nomination for county mayor.
Akard also picked up to seek reelection to his District 2 commission seat.
Others who have picked up petitions to run for the county’s top government slot are: incumbent Mayor Richard Venable, seeking a third consecutive four-year term; Commissio- ner Angie Stanley; Commissio- ner Mark Vance; and developer Albert Moretz.
Venable and Stanley are from the county’s “lower end,” while Akard, Moretz and Vance are from its “upper end.”
Vance and Stanley have filed completed petitions.
The office of mayor, all 24 county commission seats, three county school board seats, and most every constitutional office in county government (sheriff, register of deeds, trustee, county clerk, circuit court clerk) and multiple judicial offices will be on the ballot for voters in the county general election in August.
First up, however, are party primaries in May. The first day would-be candidates could pick up petitions to run was Dec. 20. The deadline to return petitions with the necessary signatures from registered voters is noon on Feb. 17.
The mayor’s race isn’t the only one getting attention. At least for the GOP primary.
No petitions have been issued for the Democratic primary.
One petition has been issued to an independent hopeful running for county commission.
As of close of business Thursday, in addition to the mayoral hopefuls listed above, the following petitions had been picked up (and some filed) for the Republican primary, according to the Sullivan County Commission’s website:
Commission District 1 (one seat): incumbent Randy Morrell.
Commission District 2 (three seats): Akard and fellow incumbent Mark Hutton.
Commission District 3 (one seat): incumbent Andrew Cross.
Commission District 4 (three seats): David Wayne Christian, incumbent Michael Cole, incumbent Joyce Crosswhite, Richard L. Hicks, and incumbent Tony Leonard (filed).
Commission District 5 (two seats): incumbent Hershel Glover, Sherry Grubb, Michael Hughes, incumbent Dwight King, and Charles Phelps.
Commission District 6 (three seats): incumbent Todd Broughton, incumbent Terry Harkleroad (filed), Todd McKinley, Jessica Means, Tony Melson, and Zane Vanover.
Commission District 7 (two seats): Jonathon P. Fields, incumbent Sam Jones, Eric Kerney, David Strickler, and Travis Ward.
Commission District 8 (two seats): incumbent Darlene Calton (filed), Stanley Hodges, Mark Ireson, Larry H. Mullenix, and incumbent Alicia Starnes.
Commission District 9 (two seats): Gary Churchwell, Joshua Brandon Davis, Joseph McMurray, and Sadie Roberts. Randall Bowers has picked up as an independent.
Commission District 10 (two seats): incumbent Larry Crawford and incumbent Gary Stidham (filed).
Commission District 11 (three seats): incumbent John Gardner, Michael Hannan, incumbent Hunter Locke, and incumbent Archie Pierce (filed).
Trustee: incumbent Susan Arnold Ramsey.
Sheriff: incumbent Jeff Cassidy (filed).
Circuit Court Clerk: incumbent Bobby Russell (filed).
County Clerk: incumbent Teresa Jacobs.
Register of Deeds: incumbent Sheena Tinsley.
Commissioner of Highways: Calvin Clifton and incumbent Scotty Murry (filed).
County Attorney: incumbent Dan Street.
District Attorney: incumbent Barry Staubus.
Public Defender: incumbent Andrew Gibbons.
Chancellor: Katie Priester (filed).
Criminal Court Judge: incumbent James Goodwin (filed).
Circuit Court Judge Part I: incumbent John McLellan.
Circuit Court Judge Part II: incumbent William K. Rogers (filed).
General Sessions Judge Division I: incumbent Teresa A. Nelson.
General Sessions Judge Division II: incumbent Mark Toohey.
General Sessions Judge Division III: incumbent Ray Conkin.
General Sessions Judge Division IV: Doug Vance Jr. (filed).
School Board District 2: no one.
School Board District 4: incumbent Michael Hughes.
School Board District 6: no one.