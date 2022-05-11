CHURCH HILL — Hawkins County deputies are investigating a possible kidnapping and attempted murder following a car crash that resulted in a truck bursting into flames.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban traveling south on Barret Lane rammed into the rear end of a white Ford Ranger near Gentry Hollow, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The Ranger left the road and rolled over. The Suburban left the road, went over an embankment and hit a tree.
The Ranger burst into flames, and the driver was lying on the road when emergency personnel arrived.
The driver of the Ranger was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment.
According to a police report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located two women Sunday who said they were the passengers in the Ranger.
The two women told Sgt. Mark Harrell they had been with two men when they started feeling uncomfortable and asked another man to come and get them.
In his report, Harrell states the women told him that the two men continued to follow them, and at some point the Suburban struck the Ranger.
Harrell states in his report that after exiting the Ranger, the women heard a gunshot and witnessed the two men kicking and beating the driver of the Ranger.
The two men then forced the women to run into the woods.
Both women were taken to Holston Valley Medical Center.
The Church Hill Police Department recovered a firearm at the crash site.
This is an open investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time, officials said.