This house - 2505 Orr St., just outside Big Stone Gap - is one of two on Orr St. on which federal prosecutors have filed civil forfeiture motions in Abingdon Federal Court. Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler was shot at 2505 Orr St. in November 2021 after responding to a welfare check request, dying hours later.
ABINGDON — Federal prosecutors have sued to seize two houses they say were connected to the Nov. 2021 killing of a Big Stone Gap police officer.
Western District U.S. Attorney’s officer spokesperson Brian McGinn said Monday that Assistant U.S. Attorney Krista Consiglio Frith filed a civil complaint unsealed a week ago that would have houses at 2505 and 2512 Orr St. forfeited to the federal government on grounds they were used to commit or facilitate criminal activities.
Big Stone Gap Police officer Michael Chandler died Nov. 13, 2021, hours after he responded to a welfare check request at 2505 Orr St. and was shot and left lying in the driveway, said U.S. Western District Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh.
Both houses are just outside the Big Stone Gap town limits.
“Our investigation also revealed that these two homes were hubs for a narcotics conspiracy that funneled narcotics to Southwest Virginia,” Kavanaugh said, “and the owners knew about it and allowed it to proceed. “
Kavanaugh said that the investigation into Chandler’s death and an alleged drug distribution conspiracy involving alleged shooter Michael Donivan White showed that police had responded to 78 service and 911 calls to the two homes in 15 months before Chandler’s death.”
According to Wise County assessor’s records, 2505 Orr St. is owned by Eddie G. Westmoreland Sr. The 2512 residence — across the street from the other house — is listed as owned by Eddie G. Westmoreland, with no suffix, and Tiny L. Westmoreland.
White now faces several federal drug conspiracy charges in the wake of his alleged shooting of Chandler.
Tiny L. Westmoreland was one of 18 others besides White arrested by federal authorities in October and accused of participating in a drug conspiracy involving White.
While White is in federal custody after a slate of indictments announced in October 2022, Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall said federal prosecutors have indicated that White’s first trial — for Chandler’s death — will happen in Wise County Circuit Court starting in mid-June.