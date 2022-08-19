WHITESBURG, KY. — While Wise County was not included in a federal disaster declaration after late July’s flash flooding, other federal aid is available for affected residents and small businesses.

James Accurso, spokesperson for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said on Thursday that two low-interest loan programs can help with residential damage or flood- related business damage and shutdowns.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video