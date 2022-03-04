KINGSPORT — More than $100,000 in federal funds has led to the Kingsport Police Department receiving much needed equipment and training, officials said.
The department received $104,900 in American Rescue Plan Act funds after the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the expenditure last year.
“The ARPA funds enabled us to get training and purchase things we otherwise wouldn’t be able to do,” KPD Commander Sean Chambers said. “The vast majority of this equipment is going to be used for us to do our job better and safer than we currently do.”
The city received more than $5 million in federal funds in November from a first round of funds. The city is set to receive and additional $5 million in funding in May and the board recently discussed option of how to spend that money.
For the police department, it was able to send an officer to the National Forensic Academy in Oak Ridge and buy new equipment such as new indoor drones, headsets and new uniforms.
The police department was able to buy 13 new headsets for the SWAT team. They are custom made and should arrive in about 10 months, officials said.
Tom Patton, public information officer for the department, said they are replacing equipment that was almost 10 years old and outdated.
The department also ordered 150 trauma kits, a purchase that was a first.
“The department issues combat tourniquets to every officer, but has never issued medical equipment such as chest seals, trauma bandages, compressed gauze, etc.” Patton said. “Many officers have purchased this equipment on their own in the past, but this is the first time that it has been provided by the department.”
Some other purchases included low-rise holster adapters, new uniforms that are more lightweight, wind and water resistant and additional mobile radar units.
The city also purchased new cameras for the Justice Center, replacing outdated cameras and covering additional areas that had blind spots.
Finally, the police department purchased two new military-grade drones to use inside buildings. Both drones are controlled by one pad and users can toggle back and forth between drones.
Patton said the police department has had a drone team for years and already has two drones. Both those, though, can only fly outside.
The new drones change that.
“They are smaller and are specifically designed to fly indoors,” Patton said. “They can be utilized for surveillance and communication in enclosed spaces.”