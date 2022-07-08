BIG STONE GAP — A 15-year federal grant program totaling more than a third of a billion dollars will boost Virginia mine reclamation efforts.
The first of 15 $22.79 million annual grants to the Virginia Department of Energy this year will help target abandoned mine land features posing safety or environmental hazards, department spokesperson Tarah Kesterson said on Thursday.
The grant — from the federal Department of the Interior’s Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation Enforcement — will join the typical annual $4 million Abandoned Mine Land federal grant program, Kesterson said.
Kesterson said the new OSMRE grant is awaiting final project criteria guidelines from the Department of the Interior.
“We have thousands of abandoned mine land features across Virginia,” said Kesterson, “and this program allows Virginia Energy to undertake larger infrastructure projects.
Southwest Virginia and the Richmond-Chesterfield County regions will see much of the grants, Kesterson said, since Chesterfield County was the state’s major coal mining area in the 1700s and 1800s until development of coal seams in the Southwest region in the latter 19th century.
“There are thousands of features posing safety and environmental harm due to historic mining in Southwest Virginia and other areas of the state where coal was once extracted,” Virginia Energy Director John Warren said Wednesday. “These funds will allow us to reclaim and repurpose just over 80% of the current inventory Virginia Energy has gathered since our AML program began in 1981.”
Kesterson said the OSMRE funds will be able to carry out work such as existing projects to protect public water systems in Buchanan County, existing acid mine drainage containment systems in Lee County or coal waste gob pile cleanup across Southwest Virginia.
“We already have a long list of potential projects,” said Kesterson, “and the OSMRE grants will help us better inventory and prioritize them.”
“Our AML team finally gets to complete projects and tasks that have been on our wish list for years,” said Virginia Energy Deputy Director Will Clear. “The impact this work will have on our region will be so significant for a growing economy and for community enhancement.”
According to Virginia Energy statistics, the state’s basic abandoned mine land reclamation project has created 792 jobs in the past five years and adds about 100 jobs a year related to reclamation projects. With the new OSMRE grant, Kesterson said, Virginia could see 1,000 new jobs.
“Creating jobs in coal-impacted communities is a priority,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday, “and through the reclamation and repurposing of these mined lands, we hope to see an additional economic activity for properties that can become suitable for development.”
Kesterson said the OSMRE fund boost will mean a need for more contractors — including coal companies — to bid on those projects. The bidding process for the initial round of projects should start in 2023 after Virginia Energy completes its inventory and priority lists.
“We are encouraging contractors to register with Virginia Energy and to bid on these projects,” Kesterson said.
Interested contractors and coal companies can visit the Virginia Energy website for more information: https://energy.virginia.gov/coal/mined-land-repurposing/AMLBidding1.shtml