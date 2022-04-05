NORTON — “Sometimes, people aren’t even sure if it was sexual assault.”
With April being National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Angel Mefford and her team at Family Crisis Support Services hope to make the public aware that sexual assault is not just rape but ignoring basic consent.
Mefford, FCSS’ community educator and advocacy coordinator, joined agency Shelter Advocate Annetta Gibson and intern Mattie Gibson on Monday at Lincoln Road Coffee in Norton for an informational Coffee and Consent.
The group passed out literature, bracelets and information on resources available to assault victims.
In a proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness Month on March 31, President Joe Biden said federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show:
• About one in five women in the U.S. has experienced rape or attempted rape.
• Almost 44% of women and 25% of men experience some kind of sexual assault in their lifetime.
• One in three women experience some kind of sexual harassment.
Two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have had their effect on frequency of sexual assault complaints, Mefford said. FCSS has seen an above-normal climb in complaints and requests for services such as shelter, counseling and victim support whether an incident goes to court or a victim just tries to get away from a perpetrator, she said.
“We try to encourage reporting of sexual assault of victims, but if they don’t want to report it we don’t force them,” Mefford said. “We always say that reporting assault is better for them, but we respect whatever they decide. Their healing is what is most important to us.”
Mefford said Sexual Assault Awareness Month is not just about adult victims because teens and children also face assaults and harassment.
“When a victim has taken that first step of coming to us, we want to make sure they know they’re heard and that we believe them,” Annetta Gibson said.
“If they decide to prosecute, we’re there with them for the whole process, to court and after as long as they need us,” Mefford said. “We see it go from talking with a victim several times a day and, over time, once a day to every day in the week and eventually once a month or less, but we never forget them.”
FCSS coordinates its efforts with court victim witness programs and law enforcement agencies, Mefford said, and the agency keeps its sexual assault help hotline — (800) 572-2278 — open 24/7.
“The hotline is confidential, anonymous and an advocate will answer all the time,” Annetta Gibson added.
FCSS has other events set for April, with Tuesday being a Day of Action. Mefford said participants can wear the color teal with clothing or ribbons and post photos on any social media platform with the hashtag #SAAM2022.
Two Consent and Paint events will be held at Mountain Rose Vineyards on April 15 and April 25 at 701 Kentucky Ave. SE in Norton. The events will allow participants to tell their stories of sexual assault through art, Mefford said. Registration information can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/familycrisissupport
A Survivor Support Group will be held at the Outreach Center April 28 starting at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.family-crisis.org or call (276) 679-7240.