Volunteer Steve Cress, Family Crisis Support Services Program Development Administrator Erin Wyatt, FCSS Executive Director Marybeth Adkins and Andy Scott are shown with a delivery of modular home halves at the agency’s future shelter site near Wise.
WISE — Since Family Crisis Support Services got word in 2021 that it could not move to another Norton location because of rezoning issues, the agency has worked for two years on a new location in Wise County.
FCSS Director Marybeth Adkins and project development administrator Michael Wampler updated the Wise County Board of Supervisors on the project Thursday. Wampler said five modular homes donated by the University of Richmond have been placed around a donated site between Norton and Wise.
Adkins said the school had bought the five homes as student housing in case they had to be quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wampler said crews continue utility installations and preparations to build a 4,000-square-foot office and support building at the core of the five-acre former surface mine site. Each of the donated homes provides approximately the same square footage for shelter as FCSS’s Norton facility, he said, giving more and better space for families having to use the agency’s service.
The project has brought together 14 funding, support, and in-kind partners, Wampler said, including the county and PSA, LENOWISCO Planning District Commission, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, United Healthcare, the Rapha Foundation, Virginia Housing, the Truist Foundation, the Secular Society, the Virginia Manufactured and Modular Housing Association, the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services and the state Department of Social Services.
FCSS provides emergency shelter for individuals and families needing to leave their homes because of domestic violence, natural disasters, eviction or other emergencies.
Wampler told the board that domestic violence incident numbers continue to rise in the agency’s service area of Wise, Lee and Dickenson counties and Norton, placing more strain on FCSS’s existing shelter space.
Adkins said development of the shelter and office campus will include improved parking, outdoor space for children of families at the shelter, and improved parking for employees and others. The new office building will also give employees more room to help incoming residents get needed community and social services resources and streamline much of that work, she added.
Adkins credited County Administrator Mike Hatfield with helping coordinate county agency support including installation of Public Service Authority sewer and water connections.
Wampler said the campus should be completed in October for a formal ribbon cutting and opening.