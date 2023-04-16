Family Crisis Support Services - New shelter housing

Volunteer Steve Cress, Family Crisis Support Services Program Development Administrator Erin Wyatt, FCSS Executive Director Marybeth Adkins and Andy Scott are shown with a delivery of modular home halves at the agency’s future shelter site near Wise.

 Mike Still/kingsport times news

WISE — Since Family Crisis Support Services got word in 2021 that it could not move to another Norton location because of rezoning issues, the agency has worked for two years on a new location in Wise County.

FCSS Director Marybeth Adkins and project development administrator Michael Wampler updated the Wise County Board of Supervisors on the project Thursday. Wampler said five modular homes donated by the University of Richmond have been placed around a donated site between Norton and Wise.

