WISE — The Federal Communications Commission’s reach goes beyond radio and television broadcasts in the case of a grant to the Health Wagon.
Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson said Friday that the $40,800 grant recently awarded by the FCC will help pay for three telemedicine carts, giving improved connectivity with distance medical specialists.
Tyson said the carts — containing digital stethoscopes, cameras and microphones — will provide improved links with medical specialists at the University of Virginia’s Medical Center and George Mason University.
“We are the highest user of telehealth services in Virginia,” said Tyson, “and UVA and George Mason have been our main partners in the 30 years we’ve used telehealth connections to serve our patients.”
Southwest Virginia typically has been underserved by various medical specialists, Tyson said, and many of the low-income patients served by the Health Wagon face transportation and cost problems going to those specialists in surrounding urban areas.
The latest cart units include cameras that can be used for retinal exams to help detect diabetes- related medical issues or for gynecological exams, Tyson said.
The carts also provide two-way broadband audio and video connections with improved patient-doctor communications, Tyson said, and they allow mental health consultations and services.
The carts can be used at the Health Wagon’s fixed clinic sites in Wise and Clintwood or can be used on the organization’s mobile vans.
Tyson said the new carts provide improved diagnostic capability that helps with patients with uncontrolled asthma and patients with bladder cancer.
“We’re the first in the world doing that kind of diagnostic work with UVA,” Tyson said of the bladder cancer service.
“In an area where you don’t have local access to specialists, telehealth is the route to help us get patients that access,” she said.