ROGERSVILLE — Antiques, food, handcrafts, and the arts will be in the spotlight for the fourth annual Fall Vendors Market at Farmhouse In The Valley, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 at 573 Carters Valley Loop Road.
Numerous vendors will be set up on the grounds and inside the farmhouse’s permanent antiques and décor booths.
There will be plenty of food. A Low Country shrimp boil will be prepared by Braeden’s, box lunches and baked goods by Wired Whisk Bakery, and coffee and cold drinks by Nutty Java Coffee Shop.
Outdoor tables and chairs will be on the grounds and carryout orders are available. There will be an old-fashioned outdoor apple butter stir and sale by “the Bend” (aka Clouds Bend Church).
Entertainment will be the Anne-N-Bren Show, a local duo presenting Southern comedy, and will be hosted inside the Cottage Studio located at the back of the property. Shows are at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds will be given to support Surgoinsville Middle School’s Theater Department. Doors to the studio will open 30 minutes prior to each show and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Eva Gott is the featured watercolor artist and will have her “Farm Animals” collection of prints and framed art along with originals and holiday pieces available for purchase inside the farmhouse gallery.
Admission to the event is free as is parking on the Farmhouse property. Call to pre-order a Low Country shrimp boil at $11.95 per person at (423) 956-3074 by noon Sept. 22. The Farmhouse owners ask that everyone be responsible with social distancing and wear a mask for all indoor activities.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store. https://www.timesnews.net/site/app.html