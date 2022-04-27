KINGSPORT — Cold weather has started to move out of the Tennessee Valley, so that means one thing: The Kingsport Farmers Market will move in.
Its first market day will be Saturday.
“We are glad to welcome people back to the market this season,” Kristie Leonard, market manager and special events coordinator for the city of Kingsport, said. “These last few years have given us all a new appreciation for local goods and services, and the Kingsport Farmers Market is one of the best places to shop local.”
The market will open at 7 a.m. and close at 1 p.m., or when goods are sold out.
However, Saturday will be just a dress rehearsal for the week after, when the market officially kicks off on May 7. On that day, the market will feature live music by Mike Milhorn and friends.
Dobyns-Bennett agriculture students and Keep Kingsport Beautiful volunteers will be helping the first 100 kids at the market transplant tomato plant seedlings to take home from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Volunteers will also be sharing information on pollinator plants for the garden. Celebrate Kentucky Derby Day with $1 rides at the Kingsport Carousel, opening at 10 a.m.
Plus, rock painting will be offered by the Kingsport Public Library.
The market has a long history in the Model City. It started in the late 1970s. At that time, the market had no permanent home and was held in various parking lots downtown.
Gradually, community members saw the market needed a permanent home that had outdoor space as well as indoor capabilities for occasions when rain or snow came in.
The city found the old Kingsport Press Building, and 10 years ago it was turned into the home of the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Since then, the market keeps growing with more and more vendors every year.
Wednesday markets will begin on May 4 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until goods are sold out.
To learn more about the Kingsport Farmers Market, visit kingsportfarmersmarket.org.