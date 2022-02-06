BRISTOL — The first day of the 2022 Farm Expo attracted a large amount of people and included lots of interesting vendors, performances and activities.
Saturday's event was held at Bristol Motor Speedway and is sponsored by Kubota of Kingsport and Six Rivers Media. The expo featured a 4H petting zoo, chili contest, face painting, a chainsaw artist, and performances by the Tennessee Hoedowners, Crowe Hollerers and Tennessee Border.
The event also offered classes about topics such as landscaping and fertilizer. There were also several cooking demonstrations.
Kubota of Kingsport also presented the 2022 Farmer of the Year award at the end of the day.
Allen Rau, co-owner of Six Rivers Media, said that he was “shocked and surprised at how well the event went.”
There was also an auction that raised a total of $1,765 for the Times News Rescue Fund and the Johnson City Press Christmas Box. The most expensive item sold was a trailer hitch that went for $150.
The crowd included many couples, families and people of all ages. Many parents said that their kids enjoyed the petting zoo most.
Dorothy Tipton, the general manager of Kubota of Kingsport, said, “There are lots more people here than anyone anticipated.”
Vendors
The event featured a wide array of vendors including Mary Kay, Teresa’s Fudge, Kubota of Kingsport, Lady Equipment, and many others.
Many vendors came to the expo because they carry farm-related products while others just wanted to display them.
One vendor has even been featured on a television show. Mark and Digger from “Moonshiners” and “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” came to promote their new product, Mowing with a Breeze.
Chili contest
Nick’s Restaurant in Kingsport hosted a chili cooking contest which included two participants. Vance Mattila brought his award-winning chili called “It’s Alive” and Cassi McAllister brought her “Chunky Funky Chicken Chili.”
In the end, McAllister was chosen as the winner and received $50 cash and a $50 gift certificate to Nick’s Restaurant.
“I’m very excited to win,” McAllister said. “This is a very popular chili at potlucks, and I thought it might win because it is different.”
Hog calling contest
The event also held a hog calling contest with four different age categories. Winners in the three children’s categories won a trophy and $25 gift certificate to Pratt’s Barbeque.
In the adult category, the first-place winner received $100, second place received $75 and third place received $50.
While several young contestants used the traditional “seweey,” others oinked and just yelled "pig."
Performances and entertainment
One very popular group was Surgoinsville's Tennessee Hoedowners cloggers.
According to co-director Abby Simpson, the group has travelled all over the East Coast competing and has won some impressive honors.
“We have won numerous national titles in contemporary and traditional styles,” said Simpson.
The group's junior and young adults team performed three times throughout the day. At their last show, they brought up kids from the audience for a short clogging lesson.
Another group that performed was the Crowe Hollerers, which did music and Appalachian storytelling.
Group member Luke Sage said that the show is a “celebration of music and art of the Appalachian region.”
He also said that their music stems from country jug punk.
Another interesting part of the event was the work of Chris Connors, 47, owner of Custom Sculpture and Sign Company, who did chainsaw carving.
Connors carved two sculptures while at the event: an eagle head and a rooster.
Connors said that he has always been interested in art and sculpting and started chainsaw carving after seeing it first-hand.
“Around the age of 30, my family and I went to an agricultural fair where we saw a guy chainsaw carving,” Connors said. “I’ve always had an interest in and studied sculptures, but I can’t weld or anything, [but after the fair] in 2004 I bought [the tools I needed] and started chainsaw carving on the side.”
Farmer of the Year
Before presenting the award, Tipton explained why she enjoys being a part of the expo.
“This is very near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I was raised on a [tobacco] farm and I know what the struggles are that you go through. We truly love doing this and if it weren’t for farmers, we wouldn’t have a job.”
Tipton also pointed out the importance of farmers in our world today.
“Not everybody realizes that everything you buy comes from somewhere,” Tipton said. “[Farming is one] of the most overworked, underpaid and underappreciated jobs there is.”
Event coordinator Diana Meredith said that nominations for the Farmer of the Year award were sent to a judging panel through the agricultural extension offices at the University of Tennessee.
This year's Farmer of the Year is John King, who runs King Dairy Farm LLC in Piney Flats.
King thanked his dad and said he was surprised to win the award.
“My father taught me everything I know,” King said.
King’s father-in-law, Larry Smith, congratulated him.
“John is an eighth-generation farmer,” Smith said. “On his farm in Piney Flats he milks about 200 to 250 cows twice every day. I’m so proud that he won this award [and] he’s done a lot to deserve it.”