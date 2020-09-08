NORTON — When Angel Mefford started the latest round of Family Crisis Support Services’ in-school Youth Prevention Program in the spring, COVID-19 was something just on national news broadcasts.
The statewide closing of public schools stopped Mefford’s sessions for local students after the first week of the spring semester, though, leaving no way to talk with those students about bullying, abuse or other problems preteens and teenagers may face.
That need, along with a summer fire that destroyed FCSS’ warehouse of clothing and household supplies, is now being met through the agency’s new Outreach Center at 701 Kentucky Ave. SE in Norton.
Mefford, FCSS’s community educator and advocacy coordinator, said the center gives the Youth Prevention Program a fixed space where students ages 11-17 can come to talk about problems they may face at home or in school as well as get help with various community services that FCSS and other local agencies can provide.
“The youth program is something I’ve been doing in schools for three years,” Mefford said, “and just to hear the feedback from kids after those sessions in the schools is hard. You open up the box of conversation about these hard topics, and you have the kids coming up and telling of the situations they face in school and at home. It’s good to have an adult who listens and understands.”
Mefford said that kids participating in the center’s services first have to have a parent or guardian’s approval or be referred by juvenile court services programs.
“This is new to our agency and to the area,” Mefford said. “We’ll have support groups for kids as well as state-based support programs. We’ll provide art therapy and music therapy, and kids can come here to do schoolwork and get mentoring.”
The building — a former mine and truck parts supply business — has been overhauled with a large, airy room with activity tables, a piano and computer workstation. Separate counseling rooms provide privacy.
A garage wing houses FCSS’s supply warehouse for families and individuals displaced due to domestic or fiscal problems. Families needing help with household supplies or clothing are given vouchers to shop in the warehouse.
“We’ll have support groups for victims of domestic or sexual assault,” Mefford said. “We do outreach advocacy already, and this building allows us to have a place where kids can come, sit and decompress.”
COVID-19 still hangs over many school and social service programs, and Mefford said groups at the center will be limited to 10 people at a time for now. A sanitizer and mask station greets everyone coming through the front door.
Mefford said the new facility also provides a local site for state-provided community training in crisis intervention instead of sending workers to Northern Virginia for training sessions there.
While the Outreach Center is for FCSS’s service area of Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton, Mefford said its location makes it difficult for clients outside Norton and Wise County to access. An offer of a site in Lee County to set up another center is in the works, she added.
“The potential for growth is there,” Mefford said. “Kids need a chance, and so many slip through the cracks. Kids need services, and there’s so many talented kids in this area who just need a chance to shine. Here they can be themselves and not have any repercussions so they can express themselves.”
The FCSS Outreach Center is now operating Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Tuesday-Thursday from 1–5 p.m. For more information, call (276) 325-4182.