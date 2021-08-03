NORTON — After 40 years in Norton, Family Crisis Support Services is moving its shelter and offices to Wise County by 2022.
“I can’t say enough about the compassion and support by the Wise County administration in helping make this possible,” FCCS Executive Director Marybeth Adkins said Tuesday as she pointed to deterioration in the agency’s current shelter and office space.
Adkins said a review of the current structure’s condition in February and March by engineering firm Thompson & Litton showed “a combination of construction deficiencies” in the former coal company office.
“The engineers said it would cost more to repair the building rather than build new,” Adkins said.
The T&L report pointed to the structure’s bracketing by an active Northern Southern rail line and by the Guest River, Adkins said. Those features have combined to cause vibration and water seepage damage, she said, while limiting any expansion or outdoor recreation and gathering space.
Adkins said that damage shows in many ways: uneven floors, cracks in inner and exterior walls, water pooling in the storage basement, temporary jacks installed to brace sagging floor joists, and floors separating from baseboards in some rooms.
FCCS had planned to move office space to a nearby mobile home sales office that had been empty for almost two decades, Adkins said, but that site was not zoned in Norton for the type of use associated with the agency.
During that process, Adkins said, it was found that the existing shelter site was not zoned for that use despite its having operated there for 20 years after moving from another residential area in town.
With a 58% rise in demand for FCCS’s services as a homeless shelter for people affected by domestic violence or financial hardship, that demand is outstripping the shelter’s room, Adkins said. The three-story — with basement — building also has narrow stairwells and shifting floors that make it hard for disabled or elderly residents.
Kitchen and dining space in the shelter is also limited since the building cannot be expanded, Adkins said.
The need to move is the second major challenge FCCS has faced in two years. A fire destroyed the agency’s storehouse for clothing and domestic goods for clients, although a new site was found less than a mile away.
“(Wise County Administrator) Mike Hatfield has been very helpful in helping us with finding a new site,” Adkins said.
FCCS officials will meet with county zoning officials Aug. 9 for review of the agency’s zoning application, with a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors at its Aug. 12 meeting.
Adkins also credited state Housing Development Authority and Department of Housing and Community Development officials with “huge support” for FCCS’s move. With those agencies’ help, the Virginia Manufactured and Modular Housing Association and the University of Richmond will donate five homes to expand the agency’s available shelter space.
“These people are truly invested in this project,” Adkins said.
Even with the move, Adkins said FCCS’s main shelter will only be about 10 minutes drive away and still close to Norton.
“Based on percentage of population, our level of service in Norton is as high as in Wise County,” Adkins said. “We’re hoping to get everything set up and make the switch to the new site within six to 12 months.”
Shelter space will be maintained as long as possible until the move, Adkins said, and state agencies are helping with funding for alternative housing as needed. FCCS will also continue its after-school meeting center in Norton as well as its thrift stores in Norton and other sites in the area.