Michael Chandler

Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler will have his name placed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in the nation’s capital.

BIG STONE GAP — Two years after his death, Michael Chandler’s name will be honored with those of other law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Chandler had turned 29 when he was shot after responding to a call just outside the Big Stone Gap city limits on the night of Nov. 13, 2021.

