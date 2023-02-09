BIG STONE GAP — Two years after his death, Michael Chandler’s name will be honored with those of other law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
Chandler had turned 29 when he was shot after responding to a call just outside the Big Stone Gap city limits on the night of Nov. 13, 2021.
His funeral was attended by 2,000 area residents as well as members of law enforcement, and state and federal officials.
On May 13, Chandler’s remembrance will continue as the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., unveils a panel with his name and those of other officers who have died in the line of duty from late 2021 through most of 2022.
Wise County Deputy Natasha Chandler, Chandler’s widow, said Wednesday that the memorial service will be both an honor and a reminder of her loss. “It’s a tragedy to be remembered that way but comforting to know that people will remember Michael,” said Chandler. “We all pray we never have to put another name on that wall.”
Chandler said she was thankful for the community support and honors over the past 15 months.
“No day goes by without me thinking of him,” Chandler said, “but he wouldn’t want anyone to be sad.”
“He was just a good kid and he had a lot of potential in him,” said Big Stone Gap Police Chief Steve Hamm. “You never heard anyone who worked with him say a bad work about him. It’s nothing I every expected to experience in my career.”
Hamm said he will be joining officers and deputies from the area for the May 13 ceremony.
“Michael was there to work and serve the community,” Hamm added. “He was just a good hometown kid.”
Big Stone Gap Fire Chief Billy Chandler, Chandler’s cousin, said he and department members are working to get the Chandlers’ daughter, 8-year-old Kam, to attend the memorial ceremony.
“We were real close, and I think it’s great that they’re honoring him,” Chief Chandler said of his cousin.
“It’s still hard for me to attend ceremonies in his honor, but the department set up a display in the fire hall to honor him.”
“I’m just happy for Kam that she’ll be able to know that people remember and honor her father,” Chief Chandler added.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said he and a contingent of deputies will travel to the ceremony.
“To honor him is the right thing to do,” said Kilgore. “This man gave his life to protect his community.”