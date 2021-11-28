By JAMES REASOR
“This calls for patient endurance on the part of the people of God who keep his commands and remain faithful to Jesus.” — Revelation 14:12/NIV
How will people remember you after you’ve lived your life on Earth?
I often tell people they will leave some sort of a legacy behind; it may involve money and material possessions of great worth. We may also leave behind a legacy that relates to our actions and deeds, which may have a greater impact than any wealth or objects we can pass on to others.
Being known as someone with a gracious word at the right time may be sweet to the soul and healing to the bones! Now, that would be a great legacy to leave behind!
In Revelation 14:12, John teaches us that we should have endurance in our earthly journey while remaining patient. He also instructs us to keep the commands provided in the Bible which will provide us with the wisdom we need. Also, as we have accepted Jesus Christ as our personal Savior and Lord, we should remain faithful in our walk with Jesus and seek to be like Him! As we seek to be like Jesus, we know that he taught and repeatedly demonstrated love to others. What a great role model for us!
As I move forward in life, I don’t anticipate gaining great wealth nor possessions that will be desired by others after I depart. As I read the Bible, there are many Scriptural passages that appeal to me and have left their mark upon me! Ephesians 4:29 tells me that God skillfully made me to do the work He has placed before me to do, and as I complete these assignments, perhaps I will be known in this regard. In John, chapter 21, Jesus tells Peter he should take care of His lambs and feed His sheep. Perhaps if I am faithful with tending the lambs and sheep and taking good care of them, I will be remembered for this as well.
Revelation 14:13 (NIV) provides important teaching from John that helps with my focus: “Then I heard a voice from heaven say, ‘Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.’ ‘Yes,’ says the Spirit, ‘they will rest from their labor, for their deeds will follow them.’”
As I seek to endure in keeping God’s commands and remaining faithful to Jesus and His teachings, I am doing what the Bible says. As I die to my passions and humanistic desires, I will also die in the Lord (Jesus) and have the Spirit in me. I will be known for good deeds (labor) which will follow me. That’s how I would like to me remembered!
For self-consideration: Will your earthly deeds reflect in some manner how you want to be remembered? Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
