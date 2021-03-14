Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Deuteronomy 31:8 says, “And the LORD, he it is that doth go before thee; he will be with thee, he will not fail thee, neither forsake thee: fear not, neither be dismayed.”
In the times in which we live, there have been many disappointments and setbacks. Politicians, your health, your earthly possessions, and yes, even your family and friends will sometimes let you down. It so good to know there is someone who will never disappoint you, someone you can put your trust in and depend on. Someone who will always be there, and His name is Jesus Christ.
Jesus’ awareness of you will never disappoint you. Jesus is always looking upon you and knows what you are feeling and going through. Job 36:7 says, “He withdraweth not his eyes from the righteous: but with kings are they on the throne; yea, he doth establish them for ever, and they are exalted.” He knows every disappointment and he knows every weight.
Jesus’ compassion will never disappoint you. Lamentations 3:22 says, “It is of the LORD’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not.” If you are a Christian, you are part of Jesus body; therefore, part of Him. When you hurt, He hurts. When you call upon Him, He hears.
Jeremiah 33:3: “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knoweth not.” Whenever you feel threatened or in a time of peril, He will be there.
There are multiple verses to remind us He is on our side.
Hebrews 13:6: “So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.”
Psalms 118:6 says, “The LORD is on my side; I will not fear; what can man do unto me?”
The power of Jesus will never disappoint you. Ephesians 3:20 tells us, “Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.” Although our hearts may fail and we are weak, Jesus Christ has all power.
Psalm 73:26 says, “My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion for ever.” Jesus will always be with you and you will never be disappointed by his presence.
In 1 Chronicles 28:20, “And David said to Solomon his son, Be strong and of good courage, and do it: fear not , nor be dismayed: for the LORD God, even my God, will be with thee; he will not fail thee, forsake thee, until thou hast finished all the work for the service of the house of the LORD.”
You will never be disappointed in Jesus, because His promises never fail. What He gave us in His Word will endure all the trying disappointments and setbacks.
“Blessed be the LORD, that hath given rest unto his people Israel, according to all that he promised: there hath not failed one word of all his good promise, which he promised by the hand of Moses his servant.” (1 Kings 8:56)
Just as He never failed Israel, He will never fail or disappoint you. And, you will not be disappointed by His promise of salvation in Acts 16:31, “And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.”
Noah Taylor is pastor at Greenwood Chapel Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Nickelsville, Virginia.