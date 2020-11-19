Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I was on call for a hospital chaplain rotation. A nurse called me around 10:30 one night with an unusual request. A young lady had requested a spiritual adviser because she claimed she was demon possessed. I must confess I may have skipped the day in seminary when we covered that subject! This was way out of my expertise. The nurse added she was also coming out from meth addiction.
I made the drive into the hospital praying for wisdom and discernment. The prospects of dealing with intense evil was intimidating for sure. The nurse looked at me sympathetically as I arrived. I discovered the patient was from a particularly isolated and backward region known for drug abuse. Oh boy.
The hospital room was dark. The girl’s mother was curled up on the first bed. She glanced at me briefly before returning to slumber. Marilyn was sitting cross-legged on her bed as I walked to her side of the room with an introduction. She was around 30 years old, but could have passed for 50 with her long, straggly hair and sunken eyes. My heart was breaking for her and the lifestyle that was destroying her.
The likelihood of demon possession was fading, but Marilyn clearly had no connection with God and she was definitely seeking one. She was clinging with both hands to the light blue Gideon Bible normally found in the nightstand drawer. She handed it to me and asked me to lead her to God. I walked her through the steps toward salvation and when we finished she asked if others in the Bible found God the same way. I answered in the affirmative.
“OK. Who found God that way?” she asked bluntly.
“Well,” I began, “there was Nicodemus who came to Jesus one night and was told he must be born again.”
“Right. Who else?” she inquired.
“Let’s see … Zacchaeus, the wee little man. He believed and boldly became a follower of Christ”, I answered.
“Is that all?” she wondered. I was feeling like a Bible school contestant. But somehow in my spirit I knew where this was headed. Tears began to collect at the corners of my eyes as I understood what God was up to.
“Yes,” I continued. “I can think of one other. There was a sad young lady named Mary who was possessed of several demons and lay on the road through Magdala in Galilee. Jesus and his followers were passing by as she called out. The Lord stopped and called the demons out of her. He cast them away and she was fully restored in her right mind and immediately became the most loyal of all his followers.”
Marilyn looked deeply into my eyes and whispered, “I want to be saved like her.” We talked some more and she prayed to receive Christ as her Savior. I connected her to addiction assistance and a church in her hometown in the next county. And there was much celebration at the nurses’ station that night!
Sometimes in life we get those special invitations. How we receive them makes all the difference.
Dr. Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.