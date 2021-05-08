Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“I thank my God in all my remembrance of you, always in every prayer of mine for you all making my prayer with joy.” (Philippians 1:3-4)
My wife, my middle son, and I made a quick grocery run on Sunday and, as we walked in the store, my son noticed the game machine in the corner. It was a claw machine, where you put the money in and then drop the claw and try to pull out one of the prizes inside. Most of the time these prizes are stuffed animals and can be difficult to get. My son loves them, so he immediately went over to it. There was a man playing but my son went over anyway and asked to play. I told him he needed to wait and the man said, “No come on; I’m just killing time while my wife shops.” I noticed he had some change and a few small stuffed animals in his hands.
My son stepped up to play while my wife and I searched for change or a dollar or two. The man went ahead and put a couple of dollars in for him to play; we played but we didn’t win anything. The man said, I’ll keep trying and if I get that one, I’ll bring it to you. I thanked him for his kindness and generosity and, as my family went in to shop, I talked to him for a few more minutes.
I went into the store and in just a few minutes the man found us, with the stuffed animal in his hand. It made my son’s day. I thanked the man again and we talked a little bit more. I told him my son has autism and is sometimes shy around people, but that we were very thankful for what he did. The man told me he understood and that he had a family member that struggles with autism as well.
I’ll have to say I’ve thought about that encounter several times over the past few days. The kindness of a person that we didn’t know left a great impact on my son and in reality on us as well. The Bible says we should show hospitality and kindness. It says we should love other people and put their needs even above our own. This man did this for my son and I am grateful.
Paul tells the church at Philippi that he thanks God for them when he prays. After that encounter on Sunday, I became convinced of at least two things.
For one, we should be thankful for the people in our lives. Friends, family members, people we go to church with, people we know well and, like this man, people we don’t know well. I was thankful for the difference he made for my son. Secondly, I became convinced we should be looking for opportunities to love people, to bless them, and to care for them. We need to be looking for our chance to make a difference for the glory of God.
We need to love people and love them because Jesus first loved us. He loved us enough to take our place on the cross so that we could have the gift of eternal life. Let’s find ways to share that love today.
Jon Reed is senior pastor at Sulphur Springs Baptist near Gray.