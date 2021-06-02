How many of us have gotten to the end of the day and said, “Where has the time gone?” Actually, time didn’t go anywhere. It’s still passing as it always does — 60 minutes an hour, 1,440 minutes a day, 168 hours a week.
You and I can save money. We can put it in the bank and we can take it out whenever we need it. But we can’t do that with time, can we? You can’t save time. You can’t bank it for another day. You get one day and when that day is gone, the bank of time closes. And when it opens up the next day your balance is zero. Nothing is left over.
There’s a fascinating reality about life — everyone, whether you’re rich, poor, black, white, Hispanic, Asian, male, or female, gets the same amount of time. It’s good to evaluate your life from time to time, and make sure your priorities are in order. You’ll never regret doing that.
I shared with our church recently something I read some time ago. The author is unknown: “Imagine life as a game in which you are juggling five balls in the air. You name them: work, family, health, friends and faith. Here you are trying to keep all five ball in the air. You will soon understand that work is a rubber ball. If you drop it, it will bounce back. But the other four balls ... are made of glass. If you drop one of them, they will be irrevocably scuffed, marked, nicked, damaged, or even shattered. They will never be the same.”
Psalm 90:12 says, “So teach us to number our days. …” Life is brief. You must use this precious gift of time well. And the key is to get your priorities in order.
“So be careful how you live. Don’t live like fools, but like those who are wise. Make the most of every opportunity in these evil days.” (Ephesians 5:15-16, NLT). With God’s help, you can be a wise, strong, godly and spiritual person who has godly priorities that please and glorify Him.
Rick Meade is pastor of Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.
