As I walked along the Moscow River in Moscow, Russia, in December 1991, we were getting ready not only for ministry services inside of the Kremlin in Moscow but also to minister in the government schools and hand out Bibles.
I was thinking of the song “Wind of Change” by The Scorpions, which came out in 1990. It was the last days of the USSR, and we were free to preach wherever we could find a place that would let us — even standing on the streets handing out Bibles and witnessing to all that came along.
I started remembering the 1980s, Gorbachev and Reagan. I had heard of a “Wind of Change” coming; then I began to think about events I’ve seen and how they are connected. The Lord began to direct me to put this together.
We think we are just one person and can’t effect change, but consider this today. With the ability God has given to us, we can make a difference.
Mikhail S. Gorbachev became general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in March 1985. He launched his nation on a dramatic new course. His dual
program of “perestroika”
(“restructuring”) and “glasnost” (“openness”).
On May 28, 1987, Matthias Rust — a 19-year-old amateur pilot from West Germany — took off from Helsinki, Finland, traveled through more than 400 miles of Soviet airspace, and landed his small Cessna aircraft in Red Square by the Kremlin. Rust was arrested and whisked away. He was tried for violating Soviet airspace and sentenced to prison. He served 18 months before being released. The event proved to be an immense embarrassment to the Soviet government and military.
The repercussions in the Soviet Union were immediate. Gorbachev sacked his minister of defense, and the entire Russian military was humiliated by Rust’s flight into Moscow.
“Tear down this wall!” is a line from a speech made by U.S. President Ronald Reagan in West Berlin on June 12, 1987, calling for the leader of the Soviet Union to open up the barrier which had divided West and East Berlin since 1961. The wall fell on Nov. 9, 1989. I don’t believe Reagan’s speech about tearing the wall down made Gorbachev do what he did; Reagan saw the opportunity and seized it. I believe it is what Matthias Rust, a 19-year-old amateur pilot, did that started the process.
What is it today that God will use in your life that will start the dominoes falling this year?
