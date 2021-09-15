Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“As cold waters to a thirsty soul, so is good news from a far country.” — Proverbs 25:25
Nothing can quench one’s thirst on a hot summer day like water. A refreshing soft drink or a large sweet tea may temporarily please the taste buds, but only cold, clear water can offer satisfaction that endures.
Much of the life and ministry of Jesus was centered around water. He walked on water and calmed storms. He taught men how to become master fishermen. His first recorded miracle was the turning of ordinary water into choice wine. He journeyed outside the comfort zone of disciples and political figures of that time to ask a Samaritan woman for water.
Think about that for a moment. He who created the clouds and rivers humbled himself before a sinful human being and asked for water. He did this to build relationships with one who had pretty much burned bridges with her own people. She knew little more than a troubled past filled with painful memories. Our Lord knew she was a person worth loving and someone of sacred value in God’s eyes. He did not define her by how she had failed, but as to whom she would become by trusting his message of reconciliation and redemption.
Not unlike that woman at a well 2,000 years ago, our world is filled with lonely and disappointed people waiting for some good news. They are weary of fake news and hateful rhetoric that only divides and separates the universal family of God. The gospel of Jesus Christ is good news from a far country. The love and grace of this message is being shed abroad in our hearts today by power of the Holy Spirit who dwells inside our hearts.
Are you thirsty for a better situation in life? Our Lord blesses everyone who hungers and thirsts for righteousness. He has promised full and complete satisfaction. All you need to do is trust his plan and continue the journey. Now, that’s the good news we can all trust.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.