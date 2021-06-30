Editor’s Note: Beginning July 4, local pastors will partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
When the Times News launched this column well more than a year ago, the need for Words of Comfort was clear. The world, the country and Northeast Tennessee all struggled with an invisible, sometimes-deadly foe.
COVID-19 spread quickly, dominated headlines, and found ways we never imagined to turn our collective world upside down. Then everything came to a jarring, head-snapping halt. Many of us needed assurance and yes, comfort. Thus, Words of Comfort emerged as a single, daily way this publication could offer positive messages to our communities.
Through the worst of the pandemic, dozens of faith leaders have poured their hearts and souls into transforming what was just a seed of an idea in our building into a daily column that gave hope and strength to our readers. We know that because our readers have repeatedly told us how much the columns have helped them personally deal with the struggles brought by all the implications and complications of the pandemic.
Today, however, churches are opening again. Vacation Bible Schools are ramping up. Pastors are making home visits. In short, our contributors are busier again and being pulled in a thousand different directions again. That means there are fewer contributors to this space.
Just as there was internal conversation about the birth of Words of Comfort, so, too has there been conversation about the column’s survival. Should we keep it? Should we stop it? Yes to the first question; no to the second. But how to keep it going as the number of contributors dwindles?
We have a handful of contributors to this space who have been as reliable as the sun rising in the east. And they have insisted that as long as the column continues, they will be providing their thoughts and wisdom on a continuing basis.
With those steady voices, we have chosen to keep Words of Comfort, but today will be the last daily publication. Beginning this coming Sunday (July 4), Words of Comfort will appear in the Times News on Sundays and Wednesdays only.
To all of our contributors, we continue to be grateful that they have taken the time to share thoughtful, soothing prose through a difficult time. Their words have been good medicine for our readers and the community.
Rick Thomason is publisher of the Times News in Kingsport and president of Six Rivers Media, LLC.