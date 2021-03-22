Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The region, indeed the country, reeled. The weeks before felt like the walls of despair were closing in on us all.
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) attacked with a fury we’d been warned about, but frankly few took it seriously. Then the incidences of the disease climbed. Deaths followed.
When doors closed, everyone took notice. Everyone.
Life suddenly took a turn to a place that few alive today had ever seen. No eating out. No movies. No in-person shopping. No in-person church. Minimal contact, if any, with others became the norm.
Life changed dramatically, but not in a good way.
In a casual, yet thoughtful, conversation in the Times News newsroom, we talked honestly about the gloom and doom that engulfed the country and, yes, our own lives. What’s next? When will this end? Of course, we had no answers, nor even educated guesses. We weren’t alone. Not even the experts could offer hope.
Hope. That’s the word we pulled out of the conversation. “How can we offer our readers hope?” I wish I could recall who asked the question because that seemingly simple question led to a broad discussion of possible answers that inevitably led to other questions. The catalyst questions were, “Where do our readers look for hope? Where do they look for comfort?”
Answers: Family. Friends. Faith.
Faith. That resonated immediately. After all, with the doors closed to almost every church in the region, clergy would need every avenue available to extend their message. And heaven knows this God-fearing community needed some positive messages.
The column you usually read in this space — Words of Comfort — was born from this single conversation more than a year ago. The column first appeared a year ago today.
When the Times News staff reached out to local pastors to seek participation, the response was an overwhelming “YES!” That in itself let us know we were on the right path with our decision.
But it was the acceptance from our readers that was the ultimate affirmation. So many of you called and wrote immediately thanking us for the new feature. Most have been a simple “thank you” for the column.
But one reader wrote in with this: “I’m not a church goer. I wanted to get that out of the way first. I consider myself spiritual, but not religious. But I read Words of Comfort every day. It does comfort me. Even the religious passages. Maybe I am religious? Anyway, thank you for Words of Comfort.”
We will take credit for the idea. But any accolades should be heaped upon the leaders of our faith community who have given true life to this seed of an idea. Without them — many of whom have written regularly from the beginning — Words of Comfort would not exist.
And I would be remiss if I didn’t extend a special thanks to Times News staffer Carmen Musick who has edited and scheduled the columns from the very beginning. Carmen cheerfully took on the project and has kept it on course.
So, on this anniversary, the entire family at the Times News extends its deepest appreciation for every contributor to Words of Comfort. We know our readers feel the same.
Rick Thomason is the publisher of the Kingsport Times News.
Rick Thomason is publisher of the Kingsport Times News.