Won’t you come and dine?

I like leftovers. My husband does not. Many agree certain foods taste even better the day after they’ve been prepared. I like the benefit of using all and wasting none. Eating leftovers for lunch the next day saves time and conserves groceries/meals.
I am reminded of the times in the scriptures that Jesus provided food for thousands of people. On one such occasion, there were leftovers. After feeding a multitude from five barley loaves and two small fish (yes, you heard me right), Jesus had blessed the shared lunch of a young boy and divided it among the 12 who served from it until everyone had their fill(et) of fish. The 12 disciples who had distributed the meal to the people took up 12 baskets of leftovers! What a miraculous meal!
God is always able to provide for us. He feeds us naturally and spiritually. There is always more than enough. He does not lack in supply or quality. The blessings of the Lord are served daily at His “Come and Dine,” open 24/7 establishment. The menu offers delights for every appetite.
There is an old song that bids us to “Come and dine.” It says, “Jesus has a table spread where the saints of God are fed, He invites His chosen people to ‘Come and dine.’ With His manna He doth feed and supplies our every need. ... To the hungry calleth now, ‘Come and dine.’ “
Jesus is the Bread of Life. He is the manna that came down from heaven. When the children of Israel were wandering in the wilderness, their every need was supplied. Manna for food. Water from the rock. A habitation flowing with milk and honey. Jehovah-jireh! And I have good news.
Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever. He never changes. What He did in the past, He will do in the present. Are you hungry? Jesus is the Bread of Life. Are you thirsty? He will give you a drink that will cause you to never thirst again. Are you on a special diet? He will fill your cup and even send ravens from heaven with a picnic lunch. Are you a widow with no means? He will fill your meal barrel and your cruse of oil. Have you been fishing all night and caught nothing? Jesus will cook your breakfast, and have it ready when you come ashore. Do you need a Savior? Jesus has already laid down his life for you.
When the disciples were celebrating the Passover, Jesus took the bread, broke it, blessed it and said, “This is my body.” Eat it. When He poured the wine, He said, “This is my blood.” Drink it. In a few short hours, the perfect Lamb of God was served up on the cross. His broken, bloody body was the Last Supper. Nothing left undone; nothing left over ... but the goodness of God. Hungry? “O taste and see the Lord is good.” (Psalm 34:8)
Won’t you come and dine?
