There is nothing in the church calendar quite like Easter Sunday. It is the celebration of the fulfillment of Christ’s redemptive purpose.
In my younger days, families went shopping for new clothing from head to toe. That Sunday was a splendid display of people wearing their best! Churches were filled with people sitting hip-to-hip and children squirming as patience grew thin. Often an inspiring cantata or the church’s finest soloist added to the day’s festivities and everyone expected the pastor’s best sermon.
The exact details of each Easter may vary, but the significance of Christ’s resurrection always stands tall. Unfortunately, this grand experience can be anticlimactic for the days following.
The Sunday after Easter is usually not as elaborate and the attendance is often greatly reduced. Such a fabulous day leads nearly everyone to ask, “What’s next?”
After the week of Passover, the emotions of all those around Christ were all over the place. It must have been gut-wrenching to see the Master arrested, abused, tried and executed.
The hollow echo of the Roman hammer only added to their fear and shame. His burial was an end to all their hopes and dreams. The huge stone covered the tomb with a thud and an exclamation point of finality. This was Friday.
The news from the women on Sunday morning that the stone was rolled away, angels had appeared, and the Lord was alive overwhelmed all the friends. Dared they believe?
But it was true! And then He appeared. The next week their Teacher would be walking away from the scene of His death. He would catch up with two men walking the road to Emmaus. He joined up with those two, which was a common practice, and feigned ignorance of their animated conversation about the rumored “resurrection” of Jesus of Nazareth.
As the day went on, the Lord finally revealed Himself and walked them through the scriptures, explaining the plan of God to bring redemption to humanity. It was such a revelation of joy to these believers. Everything had changed. Even more change would come in a few days.
With Easter now in our rearview mirrors, we must not be content with patting ourselves on the back for a nice program or an insightful sermon.
Nor must we feel let down that attendance does not usually sustain itself. No, we must walk the Emmaus road with Christ and consider His words, encourage one another, wait on the Holy Spirit and move forward with purpose and joy because the rumor is true. Jesus is truly alive! And He will be with us always, even to the end of the age.
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.
