By DUANE WILLIAMS
Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I, like many, love to watch police shows where someone gets killed and then the search begins to find the killer. The police look for clues along the way that will get them on the trail, and I follow along with them trying to figure out the killer before the end.
They look high and low, under everything they can: in dumpsters, in alleys, in abandoned buildings. They take prints from of all kinds of places, trying to match prints of known felons. As the old saying goes, Tthey leave no stone unturned.” They take their jobs seriously.
In life, we all are looking for something that will bring us happiness, joy, completeness and satisfaction. Some look for a long time; others not as long. For some, the payoff is worth it; for others, it’s like Mick Jagger sang: “I can’t get no satisfaction.”
We all are searching for something, some meaning in life. But the only true meaning in life is not some thing. It is a relationship with the one that made us, gave us life and sustains us.
Some seek God, but never find him. The answer we find is in Jeremiah 29:13: “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.” (NIV)
We must be relentless in our search for the one that our heart longs for.
As Blaise Pascal said, “There is a God-shaped vacuum in the heart of each man which cannot be satisfied by any created thing but only by God the Creator, made know through Jesus Christ.”
In Matthew 2:1-2, we find that “wise men came from the east to Jerusalem” seeking the “King of the Jews” in order to worship him. They traveled about 400 miles in about a month, guided by a star.
Just think, they traveled by camels and did not have a GPS to tell them which way to go. All they had was a prophesy in Micah 5:2 that said, “Out of thee shall he come forth unto me that is to be ruler in Israel” (KJV). We now have the Word of God that will guide us to the savior that we all seek.
I saw a billboard that read “Wise Men Still Seek Him.” Are you?
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.