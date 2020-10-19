Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Lord, make me a crisis man. Bring those I contact to decision. Let me not be a milepost on a single road. Make me a fork, that men must turn one way or another on facing Christ in me.”
Jim Elliot was an American missionary to Ecuador, trying to evangelize an unreached group there. He was killed at the age of 28 by those very people he was trying to evangelize. But Jim Elliot lived his life as a fork in the road. Jim Elliot was not a milepost. When he came in contact with people, he forced them to think about their relationship with Christ.
He forced them to make a choice: Will I follow Christ or will I not?
My wife and I like to walk on the Tweetsie Trail. If you’ve been on the Tweetsie Trail, you know there are mileposts on that trail. When my wife and I see those, we tend to walk right past them. But if we were on the Tweetsie Trail and we came to a fork in the road, we would have to make a choice: Are we going to go right or are we going to go left?
So here’s a question for you. In your life, are you a milepost or a fork in the road? Are you someone people walk right past, or are you someone who causes those around you, as Jim Elliot did, to turn one way or another on facing Christ in you?
Jeremiah isn’t the first book I think of when it comes to a morning devotional. It’s toward the middle of the Old Testament, and honestly it can be a book that’s easily forgotten. But in the book of Jeremiah, we see Jeremiah get faced with a choice. Is he going to be a milepost or a fork in the road?
In Jeremiah 1:4-5 we see that God has called Jeremiah to be his prophet. After God calls Jeremiah, we read Jeremiah’s response in verse 6. He tells God that he is too young to be his prophet! Immediately we see Jeremiah making excuses for why he can’t do what God has called him to do.
So think about what God is calling you to do in your life. Maybe he’s called you to be a friend to someone in need. Maybe he’s called you to share your faith with someone who needs to hear about God. Maybe he’s called you to be a loving and faithful spouse, even when that’s difficult to do. Whatever God has called you to, you have a choice: to obey or not. You can be a milepost or a fork in the road.
We see that Jeremiah chose to make excuses. He was content being a milepost. It was easier for him to be someone people walked right by than to be someone who caused people to make a choice about God.
And let’s be honest; it’s easier for us to be mileposts, too. Oftentimes we would much rather avoid those hard conversations or avoid going out of our way to help someone else or avoid being an example of Christ’s love to those around us. It’s easier that way! It’s less pressure that way. It’s less investment that way. But let’s keep reading because God wasn’t done with Jeremiah just yet.
In Jeremiah 1:7-8, we see God’s response to Jeremiah’s excuses. God again tells Jeremiah what he has called him to do. But on top of that, God encourages Jeremiah. He tells Jeremiah that he will be with him and will protect him.
God does that for us as well! God may not talk to us directly like he talked to Jeremiah, but when we are unsure, when we are doubting our ability to do what God has called us to do, when we don’t think we can be a fork in the road, God assures us that he will be with us and protect us. So even when we make excuses, even when we would much rather be a milepost, God is still with us, encouraging us to do what he has called us to do.
If you were to continue reading, you would see that Jeremiah does become God’s prophet, and he tells the nations over and over again that they are going to be punished if they don’t turn back to God. And here’s the deal: There were many people who did not like what Jeremiah had to say, and they wanted to kill him for what he said. They were much more interested in following their own gods and doing what they wanted to do than they were interested in listening to God’s prophet. Being a fork in the road isn’t easy. Being a person that causes others to turn one way or another is not always easy or fun.
In our lives, just like in Jeremiah’s, we have the choice to be a milepost or a fork in the road. And a lot of the times, it’s easier to be a milepost. But if we want to be the people God has called us to be, if we want to be people who bring others closer to Christ, we must choose to be a fork in the road.
When nothing around us is going right, we must keep doing right and keep directing others toward Christ, knowing that God is always with us, protecting us and strengthening us. Choose to be a fork in the road today.
Blake Tyree is student pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City.
Blake Tyree is student pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City.