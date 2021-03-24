Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I was standing in a McDonald’s when I had a revelation: I was standing in front of the counter watching large high-definition flat screen televisions cycling through menu options using the latest in digital technology. I stood next to an automated kiosk capable of taking payments directly from my bank account. Banks of drink machines stood nearby as workers mostly communicated via point-of-sale systems with the cooks in the back.
Like a ton of bricks, it hit me: This is not the McDonald’s I knew as a child in the 1970s and ’80s.
That McDonald’s is long, long gone. Cash registers which tallied prices, not codes; cash money that had to be sorted and counted; orders shouted back and forth, all gone. I thought about it a moment and had a second realization: I don’t want it back.
This new world makes my McDonald’s experience easier and more enjoyable. The old is gone, and no one clamors for the older, more inconvenient ways to be brought back.
A lot of people think of Christianity as an “old-time religion,” an artifact which began two millennium ago, but they are quite mistaken. By comparison, Jesus Christ is very much the new thing in this world.
Sin, the fall of man, and humankind’s constant quest to find other solutions to the fall is the longer, sadder tale. Plato, Freud, Marx, all the other so-called “great thinkers” of history represent the old pattern of things.
Jesus, on the other hand, represents a fresh approach. Instead of trusting to ourselves, we trust in him. Instead of attempting to build a kind of righteousness I can live with, I give the living of my life over to him — and as I discover his mercies every day, I realize all over again: I’m not the person I would be without Jesus, and I don’t want my old life back.
Every time you hear someone talk about how outdated the Christian faith is, remind yourself that on the grand scale of human history, Christ is the new thing. And no one clamors for life as it was before the first century AD. Jesus’ influence has swept the world, and wherever he is truly followed, great things follow.
Consider Paul’s words in 2nd Corinthians: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” (2 Corinthians 5:17)
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.