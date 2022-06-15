Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Jesus answered, ‘I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’ ” — John 14:6 (NIV)
Many years ago, a blockbuster movie called “Ghostbusters” was released. At that time, the movie was loaded with top performing actors and actresses who were well suited for their roles. The gist of the storyline involved supernatural beings with ghost-like qualities wreaking havoc in New York City. When these ghostly beings were scaring humanity, the Ghostbusters were called. I recall memorable scenes from the movie where “Who you gonna call?” was uttered, and the Ghostbusters came running and took care of business.
The Ghostbusters had a reputation of fixing messes no one else was capable of fixing. I suppose their nickname could have been the “fixers,” where they fixed messes that others could not. There have been many seasons in my life where I, too, felt like a “fixer.”
While serving in the U.S. Navy for many years, I was stationed at a command where I was the leader of departments where much “fine tuning” needed to occur. I recall repeated instances where I was coming in as the new “boss” and inherited messes that needed “fixing.” I recall one meeting I attended, a very tense setting in which one of the command leaders told me: “You are the ‘fixer.’ We know you’ll figure out what to do.” When my tour ended at that duty station, my parting evaluation reflected recognition of me “fixing” many messes.
Now, let’s shift the attention to a Heavenly “fixer.” The Bible tells us mankind has a sin problem with no conceivable human remedy. All have sinned and have fallen short of the glory of God, and no one has righteousness (Romans 3:23). The wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ, our Lord (Romans 6:23). Those who repent from their sins and call upon the name of the Lord (Jesus) and believe in Him will be saved (Romans 10:13; John 3:16). If we profess with our mouth that Jesus Christ is Lord and believe in our heart God raised Him from the dead, we will be saved and have eternal life in Heaven (Romans 10:9).
God knows humanity is broken and in need of “fixing.” Jesus Christ told us in John 14:6 that He is the Way, the Truth and the Life, and that there is no way to the Father (God) and eternity in Heaven except through Him!
I suppose that means we could view Jesus Christ as the “fixer” of our sinful mess, when we repent from our sins and ask Him to be our Lord and Savior. Thank you, Father God, for your love, mercy and kindness! Thank you, Christ Jesus, for being the Way, Truth and Life for humanity!
So, who you gonna call?
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain for Ballad Health.