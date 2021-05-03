By DR. GREG BURTON
Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I had known of “Sammy” from the stories told by his neighbor. He was a pot addict and frequently had parties with loud music and craziness. “Dru” had called the police on many occasions to break up his fun. They had their own cold war situation.
One Sunday I noticed a long-haired young man in the entryway of our church sanctuary. I was finishing my sermon, and he was prancing back and forth like a caged animal. I assumed he was in need of financial assistance or a place to stay the night. After the worshipers left the facility, I turned my attention to the young man.
It was the infamous Sammy. He seemed wired, but it was with emotion rather than drugs. He told me his story. He spoke of the conflicts with Dru that he had lived through. When her husband died earlier that week, he thought it would be the end of her Sunday morning irritations — of starting her car outside his window while he was trying to sleep off his Saturday night party. He hated the sound of her car warming up just to go to church! He thought, But God surely let her down by allowing her husband to die. Finally, some peace.
But that morning her car started up. She was going to worship God at her church, even after her husband died. He looked at me with tear-filled eyes and said, “Preacher, I want what she has!” And that afternoon, Sammy gave his life to Christ as his Savior … he got what she had.
People are watching. They are quietly sampling the fruit from our spiritual branches. Our faithfulness to God can inspire the seeking hearts of those around us.
Who is your Sammy?
Dr. Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.
