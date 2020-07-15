Do you ever wonder why people say things or behave the way they do? Humanity is often motivated to make statements that help convey important information to others that will be helpful in some way. People may also act in certain ways, such that assistance and help may be provided to others in need. These may reflect a “fruitful” quality; let’s explore further.
The Bible teaches us that every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit (Matthew 7:17). In this passage, the tree is metaphorically referring to humans and their fruit references their actions and contributions towards others. Through this Bible verse, humanity is encouraged to help others. How can someone be helpful for others? There are plenty of ways: words of encouragement, acts of kindness, helping others who are in need. This Bible verse provides a simplistic but easy to understand guidance about what our actions should be like and how we should treat others.
In the Bible, Jesus tells His disciples that demonstration of “love” towards other is very important: “This is my command, love one another” (John 15:17). In the book of John, chapter 21, Jesus tells Peter if he loves him to take care of his lambs and feed his sheep. When you learn about the acts of kindness Jesus taught and demonstrated towards others, this provides us with helpful guidance regarding how we can help others.
I suppose people say and do things that reflect selfish desires and motivations, seeking personal gain in some way. We are humans and these qualities are addressed throughout the Bible. How can we counteract self-centered aspects? Going back to the Bible verse regarding “good trees bearing good fruit,” perhaps this is where we begin.
Matthew 7:20 provides helpful insight: “Therefore, by their fruits, you shall know them.” Regarding your qualities, how do you wish to be known? As someone who bears good fruit or bad fruit?
A final thought that can assist with bearing good fruit would be this: consider your values and goals in life and recognize how these may shape your desires and motivations. “For where a man’s treasure is, there his heart will be also.” Matthew 6:21 is a Bible verse which helps us to understand where our primary focus should be. Is your treasure a motivation to be fruitful and help others? If so, there your heart of kindness will also be.
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.