Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
In times like these, we need to know where to put our trust. Many people put their trust in work, homes, cars, bank accounts, people and many other things. In today’s situation, we find that none of these things will do the job. We need something so much more than the temporal things or even other people. While we may pour our lives, our blood, our sweat and tears into these things, they just don’t last.
You may ask, “What will last?” I would suggest that the Bible has the answer to your problems. You may not see exactly the thing that you are going through; however, the Bible does point us to principles that we can put into practice.
One passage of scripture I believe can address a lot of what we feel and maybe worry about is found in Philippians 4:4-8 (KJV). It begins with a command from God: “Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, Rejoice.” It does not say that we are not going to have problems. The word tells us to “REJOICE ALWAYS” in every situation. Instead of focusing on our problems, we should look to the Lord.
The word also says: “Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.” I like the way the NASV reads: “Let your gentle spirit be known to all men. The Lord is near.” The Bible says “let” — something we must do, a decision, not just what we feel but what we know. That is where faith comes in. When we know Him and his word, then we can know that the Lord is near.
We must then “Be careful for nothing; (Be anxious for nothing) but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.” This gives us the recipe for having a thankful and blessed life. We will then find what we need, which is, “And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”
In times like these, the Bible tells us what to think on: “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministry in Kingsport.