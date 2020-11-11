By JAMES REASOR
Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Have you ever met someone who is a kind soul, whose veins flow with the milk of human kindness? As I work in the health care industry, I have met many kind people over the years who are deeply passionate about the well-being of others. As I meet these folks and get to know them, I quickly understand that these superlative qualities are nothing new and they have been like this their entire lives. Their kindness is not an act and their caring personality is genuine through-and-through. How do people get to be like this?
In the Bible, Matthew 6:21 (NIV) provides some insight for me regarding how people develop these positive attributes: “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” It is apparent to me that individuals who value (treasure) the well-being of others, their desires, energy and motivation (heart) will be reflected in their actions. Matthew 5:8 (NIV) provides further insight regarding a person’s heart and who provides them with the vision and passion they have: “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.”
If a person is “pure in heart,” I believe this is an implication of their focus being on God as well as awareness of His love and passion for humanity. Perhaps we could develop those same qualities as our Heavenly Father?
As I have met people in life whose veins flow with the milk of human kindness, I have deep appreciation for these individuals. I believe these kind souls who are compassionate through-and-through have special qualities deep down inside. Proverbs 27:19 (NIV) provides insight helpful with figuring out a person’s true qualities: “As the water reflects the face, so one’s life reflects the heart.” The life they have led and the kindness they’ve demonstrated toward others provide us with helpful clues about their values and what is important to them.
As you move forward in life, please also consider Proverbs 4:23 (NIV): “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” As your heart is an indication of what you treasure and value, which guides you in your thoughts and actions, please put up a wall of defense around your heart to prevent self-centered and potentially adverse qualities from developing.
In examining your heart, what do you see? As you move forward, please do so in a manner that reflects God’s love.
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.