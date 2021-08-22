Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
The storm we are facing is not what gets to us, but our reaction to the storm. We need to learn what to do and what can get us through when faced with these times.
Here are a couple of guidelines we need to remember.
In Mark 4:35-41, we find that “as evening came, Jesus said to his disciples, Let’s cross over to the other side of the lake. So, they took Jesus in the boat and started out. But soon a bad storm came up. High waves were breaking into the boat, and it began to fill with water.”
Jesus was sleeping at the back of the boat with his head on a pillow. The disciples woke him up, shouting, “Teacher, don’t you care that we’re going to drown?”
Jesus woke up, and he rebuked the wind and said to the waves, “Peace, be still!” Suddenly, the wind stopped, and there was a great calm. Then he asked them, “Why are you afraid? Do you have no faith?” The disciples were absolutely terrified. They asked each other, “Who is this man that even the wind and waves obey him?”
We must remember the promise of Jesus. When Jesus said they were going to the other side of the lake, there was no way of stopping them.
Friend, I have news for you. The sun will stop shining, the moon will stop glowing, the stars will stop twinkling, the wind will stop blowing and the waves will stop crashing before one promise of Jesus will ever fail.
We need to remember the presence of Jesus; He was in the boat. When you give your heart to Jesus, Jesus comes to live in your boat — and when the Savior is in the boat, you are safe from the storm.
Jesus knew the storm was coming; nothing takes Jesus by surprise. Jesus knew that in the storm they were safer in the will of God than any storm out of the will of God. We must remember the power of Jesus.
When Jesus said, let’s cross over, he didn’t promise smooth sailing, but he did guarantee a safe landing. Every time you face a storm in life, you can face it with fear or with faith. Fear looks at the storm and faith looks at the Savior.
Just remember what God said: “Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.” (Joshua 1:9)
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.