Do you ever feel like you are misunderstood, like not everyone accepts you. Or have they even gone to the point where they have rejected you? That does not feel good, does it? Some reject you without good reason and others because they have misunderstood you and would not take the time to let you explain yourself.
Sometimes our own family has disowned us and will not entertain having a relationship with us. If we would be honest with ourselves, we must confess that part, if not all, was our fault. We are to take responsibility for our part and let go of what others have done.
We cannot spend our lives trying to please people or apologizing for things we did not do just to keep communication open. This will not solve the problem or situation that has occurred, and you will find that discontentment is the outcome.
However, we are not to go through life pretending we don’t need people and pushing them away. This could lead to a life of isolation which leaves you helpless to help anyone including yourself.
In “Hamlet,” William Shakespeare wrote “To thine own self be true,” but can we be true to ourselves when we don’t even know our own feelings and thoughts sometimes? Feelings and emotions change daily, sometimes by the minute; so what do we do? If we are to look to anyone, who would it be?
The Bible says in Isaiah 53:3 that Jesus was going to be despised and rejected. Even his disciples had forsaken Him and fled (Matthew 26:56). What was Jesus’s response when he encountered those who left him or misunderstood him? He said “I seek not mine own will, but the will of the Father which hath sent me.” (John 5:30) His sight was on one thing and that was his father’s will.
We are to follow the leading of the Lord which will always keep us on the right path. You may say that’s easier said than done. His leading sometimes takes us places we would not go, but be assured he knows best.
The leading of the Lord is very plain to see in the life of Paul in Acts 16 when Paul was trying to go to Asia to minister and the Spirit forbade him to go. Then, in a vision he saw a man from Macedonia which told him come over and help us. Paul then concluded Macedonia was the place God wanted him to go. I like it when his leading is plain.
Other times his leading is not so plain, and we find we must “wait,” which is very difficult to say the least. Isaiah tells us “they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength.”
Sometimes, even though we know we are prepared to go, it is not the right time and we must wait.
There are times when we question God. We humans have a desire to know the what, how, where, and even the timing of events. Thankfully, God likes us to ask. In James 4:2, he says you have not because you ask not. Also, in Matthew 7:7, he says ask, seek and knock. God expects and wants us to come to him for answers. Even John the Baptist, when he was in prison in Matthew 11, sent word to Jesus, are you the one that was to come or should we look for another?
Take courage in knowing you are not alone; there are many looking for answers and God will answer in due season. We need to pray like David in Psalm 27, “Teach me your way, Lord; lead me in a straight path.” Your action when the answer comes is to obey.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.
