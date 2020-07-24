I admit, I’m more comfortable in an old pair of sturdy leather work boots than I am in dress shoes. The same thing goes for pants; I’d rather work in carpenter pants than khakis. I’m more at ease around a construction site than I am around a boardroom table meeting.
So sure I might be biased — and since I’m bi-vocational (I am a preacher and I work in concrete) this topic is more on my radar — but have you noticed a shortage of tradesmen lately?
If you’ve tried to schedule any type of home repairs, remodeling projects or even attempted to build a new home, you know what I’m talking about. You know how you have to wait quite awhile to get any work done because there isn’t an overabundance of skilled tradespeople flooding the marketplace. Why?
We’ve sold an entire generation the lie that they are “too good” for manual labor, too smart to work with their hands, and they are better off getting an education so they can “avoid” physically hard work. How’s that working out for us so far?
Now we need more auto mechanics, plumbers, carpenters, concrete finishers, and a whole host of other tradespeople. The average age of a tradesman is 50, and this problem is only growing — not to mention some of the questionable views our children pick up when they go off to college.
Maybe it is time we reassess our national and spiritual priorities regarding work.
Lest I’m mistaken for being an anti-intellectual, I did earn a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees. I’m all for the improvements we can receive with an education. Still, college isn’t for everyone, and not everyone who finishes college works in their field for long. Just visit a Starbucks. You’d be surprised at the education level of many of your baristas.
Besides the bondage of student loans we’ve saddled a generation with, we’ve robbed our high schools of great programs like welding and shop class.
Who cares, you might ask? We’ve emasculated our young men, many of whom do not know how to change a flat tire, swing a hammer or read a tape measure — and they have zero self-esteem to execute even the simplest household or car repairs.
Worse yet, we’ve stolen from them the greatest reward of hard work. Now our young people do not know the feeling of a sense of accomplishment that only comes from completing a task that took “blood, sweat and tears.” And, we’ve left a generation of people vulnerable.
We misled our youth when we told a generation that their value was tied to a piece of paper hanging on the wall — their worth was only in what they earned. All of this comes at what price, I wonder? I guess we forgot Jesus was a carpenter (MK 6:3) and we missed the part about Paul earning a living as a tentmaker as he ministered. When did “work” become a four-letter word?
Solomon probably said it best when he wrote Eccl 5:10-12 (ESV), “10 He who loves money will not be satisfied with money, nor he who loves wealth with his income; this also is vanity. 11 When goods increase, they increase who eat them, and what advantage has their owner but to see them with his eyes? 12 Sweet is the sleep of a laborer, whether he eats little or much, but the full stomach of the rich will not let him sleep.”
May we reclaim the biblical notion of Col 3:23, “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men...” and may we encourage our youth to pursue the work God calls them to, whatever that work may be regardless of our generation’s preferences.